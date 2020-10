El Empire State celebra el 80 cumpleaños de John Lennon con un signo de paz

View this post on Instagram

The @EmpireStateBldg lights up SKY BLUE (with a white ☮ peace sign in the mast) tomorrow night at sunset on October 8th until 2am on the 9th, as we start off the celebrations for John Lennon's 80th birthday in New York City!⠀ Find out more at johnlennon.com⠀ ⠀ #LENNON80 #GIMMESOMETRUTH @umgcatalog