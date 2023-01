Efemérides 15 de agosto: 50 años del primer festival de música Woodstock

Thousands of visitors gathered at the main stage of the 'Przystanek Woodstock' open air festival near Kostrzyn, Poland, Friday, 28 July 2006. The town 80 kilometres east of Berlin, Germany hosts the biggest music festival of Europe on 28 and 29 July. At free entrance 350,000 visitors are expected to the festival under the motto 'love, friendship, music'. More than 30 rock and folk bands from Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Africa and the US perform during the two days. The festival derrived from a charity action from hospitals. Photo: Patrick Pleul