Premios Grammy 2019: lista de nominados

El rap encabeza las nominaciones de los premios Grammy 2019, con ocho para el rapero californiano Kendrick Lamar, seguido de cerca por el canadiense Drake.
Además, las mujeres ocupan este año un buen lugar, con cinco nominaciones de ocho en la categoría principal: el álbum del año.
Estos son los nominados en las categorías más destacadas:
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:
"Invasion of Privacy", Cardi B
"By The Way, I Forgive You", Brandi Carlile
"Scorpion", Drake
"H.E.R.", H.E.R.
"Beerbongs & Bentleys", Post Malone
"Dirty Computer", Janelle Monae
"Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO (mejor canción):
"I Like It", Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke", Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"God's Plan", Drake
"Shallow", Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All The Stars", Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar", Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO (compositor):
"All The Stars"
"Boo'd Up"
"God's Plan"
"In My Blood"
"The Joke"
"The Middle"
"Shallow"
"This Is America"
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA:
-Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
CATEGORÍAS LATINAS
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO:
"Prometo", de Pablo Alborán
"Sincera", de Claudia Brant
"Musas", de Natalia Lafourcade
"2:00 AM", de Raquel Sofía
"Vives", de Carlos Vives
MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK O ALTERNATIVO LATINO
"Claroscura", de Aterciopelados
"Coastcity", de Coastcity
"Encanto tropical", de Monsieur Periné
"Gourmet", de Orishas
"Aztlán", de Zoé
MEJOR ÁLBUM REGIONAL MEXICANO (INCLUYE TEJANO)
"Primero soy mexicana", de Angela Aguilar
"Mitad y mitad", de Calibre 50
"Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II", de Aida Cuevas
"Cruzando borders", de Los Texamaniacs
"Leyendas de mi pueblo", del Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
"¡México por siempre!", de Luis Miguel
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO
"Pa' mi gente", de Charlie Aponte
"Legado", de Formell y los Van Van
"Orquesta Akokán", de Orquesta Akokán
"Ponle actitud", de Felipe Pérez
Por: AFP.
