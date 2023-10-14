Eclipse anular solar: Mira aquí las mejores fotos que dejó este fenómeno astronómico

El
Desde varios países que pudieron ver este fenómeno astronómico, fotógrafos aficionados y profesionales capturaron el momento mágico y las redes sociales se llenaron con imágenes espectaculares del evento. Aquí te compartimos una selección de las mejores fotografías que capturan la majestuosidad del eclipse anular solar.
Te puede interesar:
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: An annular solar eclipse is seen on October 14, 2023 in Boerne, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon. The next annular solar eclipse visible from the United States won't happen until June 21, 2039. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Foto: Getty Images
KERRVILLE, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: The moon descends over the sun's horizon during an annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Foto: Getty Images
CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: Clouds surround the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Foto: Getty Images
CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A woman looks at the sun with solar glasses after the Annular Solar Eclipse completed on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Foto: Getty Images
CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A tree is silhouetted against the full completed Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
George Frey/Getty Images
Estas impresionantes instantáneas son testimonio del poder inspirador de los fenómenos celestiales y la habilidad de los fotógrafos para inmortalizarlos en el tiempo. Desde panoramas de ensueño hasta primeros planos detallados, cada imagen ofrece una perspectiva única del eclipse anular solar que cautivó a personas de todas las edades y lugares.
Publicidad
A medida que el evento astronómico llega a su fin, estas imágenes seguirán siendo una fuente de asombro y admiración para aquellos que tuvieron la suerte de presenciarlo y para quienes lo experimentaron a través de la lente de estos talentosos fotógrafos.
Te puede interesar:
Cabe recordar que el último eclipse lunar que se vio en el país fue en 1998. Miles de cibernautas y fanáticos de la astronomía ya esperan ansiosamente la próxima oportunidad de maravillarse ante este impresionante fenómeno.
- ¿Dónde se pudo ver el eclipse anular en Colombia?
El eclipse anular solar fue visible en diversas regiones de Colombia, se vio completamente en Chocó, Valle del Cauca, el Eje Cafetero, Tolima, Huila, Caquetá y Amazonas y ofreció a los colombianos una oportunidad única para maravillarse con la majestuosidad del universo. En el resto del país se pudo presenciar entre el 70% y el 76%, no obstante, las condiciones climáticas y las nubes decepcionaron a varios.
Lee más: