Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

En vivo
La red
Tendencias:
Regreso de Pedro, el escamoso
Yo Me Llamo
Escobar, el patrón del mal

Publicidad

logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  Actualidad  /  Eclipse anular solar: Mira aquí las mejores fotos que dejó este fenómeno astronómico

Eclipse anular solar: Mira aquí las mejores fotos que dejó este fenómeno astronómico

El 14 de septiembre se pudo ver en gran parte del mundo el eclipse anular solar, en el que la luna se alineó con el sol y se formó como el "anillo de fuego". Te compartimos algunas fotos profesionales y de usuarios en redes.

Mira las mejores fotos del eclipse anular solar del 14 de octubre de 2023
Mira las mejores fotos del eclipse anular solar del 14 de octubre de 2023.
Foto: George Frey/Getty Images
Por: Caracol Televisión
|
Actualizado: octubre 14, 2023 03:58 PM

El eclipse anular solar que sucedió el sábado 14 de octubre de 2023 dejó a millones de personas maravilladas al rededor del mundo, pues deslumbró a los observadores que se propusieron verlo con sus propios ojos y capturar con sus dispositivos móviles o cámaras profesionales el momento en que la luna se interpuso entre la tierra y el sol y se formó el efecto del "anillo de fuego".

Desde varios países que pudieron ver este fenómeno astronómico, fotógrafos aficionados y profesionales capturaron el momento mágico y las redes sociales se llenaron con imágenes espectaculares del evento. Aquí te compartimos una selección de las mejores fotografías que capturan la majestuosidad del eclipse anular solar.
Te puede interesar:   ¿Te lo perdiste? Estas son las mejores imágenes que dejó el eclipse total de luna

Annular Solar Eclipse Passes Over The United States
1 of 5

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: An annular solar eclipse is seen on October 14, 2023 in Boerne, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon. The next annular solar eclipse visible from the United States won't happen until June 21, 2039. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images

Annular Solar Eclipse Passes Over The United States
2 of 5

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: The moon descends over the sun's horizon during an annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images

Annular Solar Eclipse Passes Over The United States
3 of 5

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: Clouds surround the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images

Annular Solar Eclipse Passes Over The United States
4 of 5

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A woman looks at the sun with solar glasses after the Annular Solar Eclipse completed on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images

Annular Solar Eclipse Passes Over The United States
5 of 5

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A tree is silhouetted against the full completed Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey/Getty Images

Estas impresionantes instantáneas son testimonio del poder inspirador de los fenómenos celestiales y la habilidad de los fotógrafos para inmortalizarlos en el tiempo. Desde panoramas de ensueño hasta primeros planos detallados, cada imagen ofrece una perspectiva única del eclipse anular solar que cautivó a personas de todas las edades y lugares.

Publicidad

A medida que el evento astronómico llega a su fin, estas imágenes seguirán siendo una fuente de asombro y admiración para aquellos que tuvieron la suerte de presenciarlo y para quienes lo experimentaron a través de la lente de estos talentosos fotógrafos.
Te puede interesar: ¡Alucinante! La luna se tiñó de rojo en un inolvidable eclipse lunar

Cabe recordar que el último eclipse lunar que se vio en el país fue en 1998. Miles de cibernautas y fanáticos de la astronomía ya esperan ansiosamente la próxima oportunidad de maravillarse ante este impresionante fenómeno.

  • ¿Dónde se pudo ver el eclipse anular en Colombia?

El eclipse anular solar fue visible en diversas regiones de Colombia, se vio completamente en Chocó, Valle del Cauca, el Eje Cafetero, Tolima, Huila, Caquetá y Amazonas y ofreció a los colombianos una oportunidad única para maravillarse con la majestuosidad del universo. En el resto del país se pudo presenciar entre el 70% y el 76%, no obstante, las condiciones climáticas y las nubes decepcionaron a varios.
Lee más: Eclipse anular del sol en Colombia: Aquí puedes ver la transmisión en vivo

Sigue a Caracol TV en WhatsApp Sigue a Caracol TV en WhatsApp
📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.

  • Publicidad