Fotos: La increíble transformación de Megan Fox en sus 30 años de vida

1 of 31
Fotos: AFP
2 of 31
Fotos: AFP
3 of 31
Fotos: AFP
4 of 31
Fotos: AFP
5 of 31
Fotos: AFP
6 of 31
Fotos: AFP
7 of 31
Fotos: AFP
8 of 31
Fotos: AFP
9 of 31
Fotos: AFP
10 of 31
Fotos: AFP
11 of 31
Fotos: AFP
12 of 31
Fotos: AFP
13 of 31
Fotos: AFP
14 of 31
Fotos: AFP
15 of 31
Fotos: AFP
16 of 31
Fotos: AFP
17 of 31
Fotos: AFP
18 of 31
Fotos: AFP
19 of 31
Fotos: AFP
20 of 31
Fotos: AFP
21 of 31
Fotos: AFP
22 of 31
Fotos: AFP
23 of 31
Fotos: AFP
24 of 31
Fotos: AFP
25 of 31
Fotos: AFP
26 of 31
Fotos: AFP
27 of 31
Fotos: AFP
28 of 31
Fotos: AFP
29 of 31
Fotos: AFP
30 of 31
Fotos: AFP
31 of 31
Fotos: AFP
Actualizado: mayo 17, 2016 11:53 PM
Cuando estás en la escuela secundaria o incluso cuando tienes 20 años suena como algo lejano.
Ahora que llego a los 30, realmente no me siento vieja, en absoluto”, confesó durante una entrevista en el programa de 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.