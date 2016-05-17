Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
Caracol TV  /  Regias  /  Fotos: La increíble transformación de Megan Fox en sus 30 años de vida

Fotos: La increíble transformación de Megan Fox en sus 30 años de vida

Megan Fox cumplió 30 años este 16 de mayo y por estos días está a la espera su tercer hijo. "Cuando una es joven tener 30 años suena viejo".  

151020_2.jpg
Fotos: AFP

151019_1.jpg
151021_3.jpg
151022_4.jpg
151023_5.jpg
151024_6.jpg
151025_7.jpg
151026_8.jpg
151027_9.jpg
151028_10.jpg
151029_11.jpg
151030_12.jpg
151031_13.jpg
151032_14.jpg
151033_15.jpg
151034_16.jpg
151035_17.jpg
151036_18.jpg
151037_19.jpg
151038_20.jpg
151039_21.jpg
151040_22.jpg
151041_23.jpg
151042_24.jpg
151043_25.jpg
151044_26.jpg
151045_27.jpg
151046_28.jpg
151047_29.jpg
151048_30.jpg
151049_31.jpg
Actualizado: mayo 17, 2016 11:53 PM

Cuando estás en la escuela secundaria o incluso cuando tienes 20 años suena como algo lejano.

Ahora que llego a los 30, realmente no me siento vieja, en absoluto”, confesó durante una entrevista en el programa de 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

