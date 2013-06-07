Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
Regias  /  El Talento Caracol se pone la tricolor para hacerle fuerza a la Selección

El Talento Caracol se pone la tricolor para hacerle fuerza a la Selección

A través de las redes sociales los actores y presentadores del canal demuestran su pasión por la Selección Colombia. Ellos se reúnen para hacerle fuerza al

56029_a42507a421def6b91a4646a2f7135012.jpg
1 of 13

fotosfutbol-630.jpg

56030_59c703691774726f2049ab53e0c37509.jpg
2 of 13

Twitter oficial Rochi Stevenson

56031_56e2c3afa3f110da184787478e33e8df.jpg
3 of 13

Twitter oficial Carlos Vargas

56032_e71ff7aded10150eadd4d5e904d1472d.jpg
4 of 13

Twitter oficial Alejandro Palacio

56033_60de2ac99ca035f142193ca939a3e2bc.jpg
5 of 13

Twitter oficial Christian Tappan

56034_70c538ba58aeccba125d07247f9122c0.jpg
6 of 13

Twitter oficial Christian Tappan

56035_2252bdce6bf61a41089995d4dc05f207.jpg
7 of 13

Twitter oficial Christian Tappan

56036_59088429aded06c585acb060e24009c7.jpg
8 of 13

Twitter oficial Linda Palma

56037_f8fbd82ed009680b06061623f33e00ef.jpg
9 of 13

Twitter oficial Diego Saenz

56038_59dfc04a2c180cba9874964718eb7b06.jpg
10 of 13

Twitter oficial Linda Palma

56039_1d6423b6a0c7b7b6a9587e98807055ce.jpg
11 of 13

Twitter oficial Susana Mora

56040_cf5d2abc737e13af1bbd4978de976f29.jpg
12 of 13

Instagram oficial Diego Saenz

56041_fa52e9b74d9ec15a64649ece37716b66.jpg
13 of 13

Instagram oficial Diego Saenz
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 03:11 PM
