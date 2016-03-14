Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ABRAZANDO LA NAVIDAD 🎄
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / En estas escenas de La Esclava Blanca se usaron drones y tú nunca lo supiste

En estas escenas de La Esclava Blanca se usaron drones y tú nunca lo supiste

El equipo de producción de La Esclava Blanca siempre está pendiente de todos los detalles para que nunca falte nada. Mira todo lo que ocurre detrás de cámaras para que las escenas salgan perfectas.

139257_gal_esclava_4.jpg
1 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139255_gal_esclava_2.jpg
2 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139256_gal_esclava_3.jpg
3 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139258_gal_esclava_5.jpg
4 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139259_gal_esclava_6.jpg
5 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139261_gal_esclava_8.jpg
6 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139262_gal_esclava_9.jpg
7 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139260_gal_esclava_7.jpg
8 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139263_gal_esclava_10.jpg
9 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139264_gal_esclava_11.jpg
10 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139265_gal_esclava_12.jpg
11 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139266_gal_esclava_13.jpg
12 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139267_gal_esclava_14.jpg
13 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139268_gal_esclava_15.jpg
14 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

139269_gal_esclava.jpg
15 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: marzo 14, 2016 09:59 PM

Para que todo salga perfecto al aire en La Esclava Blanca, el equipo de producción utiliza toda la tecnología de punta que se necesite. Esta vez, te mostramos en qué escenas fue necesario utilizar drones para captar detalles desde el aire.

No te pierdas aquí todo lo que pasa detrás de cámaras en las grabaciones de La Esclava Blanca

Publicidad

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.