El Museo de Academia de Hollywood tendrá la capa de Bela Lugosi en ‘Drácula’

Dracula - 1931 film. Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula and Frances Dade as Lucy. Caption: Entering Lucys bedroom, Dracula is about to attack the sleeping girl. Directed by Tod Browning. Produced by Universal Pictures. Based on stage play by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston, in turn based on the novel by Bram Stoker. (Photo by Culture Club/Getty Images)