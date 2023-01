Artista Doris Salcedo recibe millonario premio por sus obras sobre víctimas de violencia

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - DECEMBER 10: Colombian artist Doris Salcedo makes a statement about her art work entitled as "Fragmentos" during the inauguration ceremony of her work in Bogota, Colombia on December 10, 2018. The work "Fragmentos" that is part of the monuments, made from the guns handed over by former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) members as part of the peace agreements. Salcedo used melted FARC guns for her artistic vision which, according to Santos 'the transition from war and violence to peace and reconciliation'. Lokman Ilhan / Anadolu Agency