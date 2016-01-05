Sofía Vergara, nominada a Mejor actriz de comedia en People's Choice Awards

Sofia Vergara aparece como la única colombiana nominada en la edición 42 de los People’s Choice Awards que premia a los talentos, programas y series favoritas de Televisión, en la categoria Mejor atriz de comedia junto a Anna Faris, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa McCarthy y Zooey Deschanel.

La conducción de la ceremonia que se celebrará el miércoles 6 de enero estará a cargo de la actriz y comediante Jane Lynch, ganadora de un Globo de Oro, un Screen Actors Guild Awards y tres Emmy.

Las votaciones para determinar a los ganadores de casi todas las categorías se abrieron el 3 de diciembre, con la excepción de Nueva comedia de TV favorita y Nuevo drama televisivo favorito, que iniciaron el 4 de diciembre. El plazo se extenderá hasta la primera hora del evento.

Una de las series preferidas es The Big Bang Theory que cuenta con cinco nominaciones; también aparece Gotham como nominada en la categoría de Show dramático favorito - TV network, mientras que las nuevas series Supergirl y Blindspot lo hacen en Nuevo drama favorito.

La ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards podrá verse em vivo a las 9 de la noche de este 6 de enero a través del canal Warner Channel.

A continuación, lista completa de los nominados:

Programa favorito

'The Big Bang Theory'

'Game of Thrones'

'Grey's Anatomy'

'The Voice'

'The Walking Dead'

Mejor comedia

'2 Broke Girls'

'The Big Bang Theory'

'Mike & Molly'

'Modern Family'

'New Girl'

Mejor actor de comedia

Andy Samberg

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jim Parsons

Johnny Galecki

Matthew Perry

Mejor actriz de comedia

Anna Faris

Kaley Cuoco

Melissa McCarthy

Sofía Vergara

Zooey Deschanel

Mejor drama

'Empire'

'Gotham'

'Grey's Anatomy'

'How To Get Away With Murder'

'Scandal'

Mejor actor de drama

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

Mejor actriz de drama

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Sara Ramirez

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Mejor comedia de emisión por cable

'Baby Daddy'

'Faking It'

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

'Real Husbands of Hollywood'

'Young & Hungry'

Mejor drama de emisión por cable

'Bates Motel'

'The Fosters'

'Pretty Little Liars'

'Rizzoli & Isles'

'Suits'

Mejor actor de serie de cable

Adam DeVine

Christian Slater

Eric Dane

Kevin Hart

Taye Diggs

Mejor actriz de serie de cable

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Lucy Hale

Sasha Alexander

Shay Mitchell

Mejor serie de cable premium

'Girls'

'Homeland'

'Masters of Sex'

'Shameless'

'Veep'

Mejor actor de serie de cable premium

Dwayne Johnson

Joshua Jackson

Justin Theroux

Matt LeBlanc

Nick Jonas

Mejor actriz de serie de cable premium

Claire Danes

Emmy Rossum

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kristen Bell

Lisa Kudrow

Mejor serie criminal

'Bones'

'Castle'

'Criminal Minds'

'NCIS'

'Person of Interest'

Mejor actor de serie criminal

Jim Caviezel

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon

Nathan Fillion

Shemar Moore

Mejor actriz de serie criminal

Emily Deschanel

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Stana Katic

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción y fantasía

'Arrow'

'Beauty and the Beast'

'Once Upon a Time'

'Supernatural'

'The Vampire Diaries'

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción y fantasía para una serie de cable

'American Horror Story'

'Game of Thrones'

'Outlander'

'Teen Wolf'

'The Walking Dead'

Mejor actor de ciencia ficción y fantasía

David Tennant

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Misha Collins

Sam Heughan

Mejor actriz de ciencia ficción y fantasía

Caitriona Balfe

Emilia Clarke

Ginnifer Goodwin

Jennifer Morrison

Lady Gaga

Mejor programa de competición

'America's Got Talent'

'American Ninja Warrior'

'Dancing with the Stars'

'MasterChef'

'The Voice'

Mejor serie en streaming

'House of Cards'

'The Mindy Project'

'Transparent'

'Orange Is the New Black'

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Mejor presentador en show de día

Dr. Oz

Ellen DeGeneres

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

Wendy Williams

Mejor equipo de presentadores en show de día

'Good Morning America'

'Live! With Michael and Kelly'

'The Talk'

'Today'

'The View'

Mejor presentador de show nocturno

Conan O'Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

Mejor actor en una serie nueva

Chace Crawford

John Stamos

Josh Peck

Rob Lowe

Zachary Levi

Mejor actriz en una serie nueva

Emma Roberts

Jamie Lee Curtis

Lea Michele

Marcia Gay Harden

Priyanka Chopra

Mejor serie animada

'American Dad!'

'Bob's Burger'

'Family Guy'

'The Simpsons'

'South Park'

Mejor nueva comedia

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

'Dr. Ken'

'Grandfathered'

'The Grinder'

'Life in Pieces'

'The Muppets'

'Scream Queens'

'Truth Be Told'

Mejor nuevo drama

'Blindspot'

'Blood & Oil'

'Code Black'

'Heroes Reborn'

'Limitless'

'Minority Report'

'The Player'

'Quantico'

'Rosewood'

'Supergirl'

'Wicked City'

Mejor película

'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

'Furious 7'

'Inside Out'

'Jurassic World'

'Pitch Perfect 2'

Mejor actor de película

Channing Tatum

Chris Pratt

Johnny Depp

Robert Downey, Jr.

Will Smith

Mejor actriz de película

Anne Hathaway

Melissa McCarthy

Meryl Streep

Sandra Bullock

Scarlett Johansson

Mejor película de acción

'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

'The Divergent Series: Insurgent'

'Furious 7'

'Jurassic World'

'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials'

Mejor actor de acción

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt

Dwayne Johnson

Robert Downey, Jr.

Vin Diesel

Mejor actriz de acción

Charlize Theron

Emily Blunt

Michelle Rodriguez

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Mejor voz animada

Adam Sandler

Amy Poehler

Rihanna

Sandra Bullock

Selena Gomez

Mejor película de comedia

'The DUFF'

'Pitch Perfect 2'

'Spy'

'Ted 2'

'Trainwreck'

Mejor actor de comedia

Jack Black

Kevin Hart

Mark Wahlberg

Robert De Niro

Will Ferrell

Mejor actriz de comedia

Amy Schumer

Anna Kendrick

Melissa McCarthy

Rebel Wilson

Sofia Vergara

Mejor película de drama

'The Age of Adaline'

'Fifty Shades of Grey'

'The Longest Ride'

'The Martian'

'Straight Outta Compton'

Mejor actor de drama

Channing Tatum

George Clooney

Johnny Depp

Matt Damon

Will Smith

Mejor actriz de drama

Blake Lively

Dakota Johnson

Jennifer Lopez

Kate Winslet

Rachel McAdams

Mejor película familiar

'Cinderella'

'Home'

'Hotel Transylvania 2'

'Inside Out'

'Minions'

Mejor thriller

'The Boy Next Door'

'Insidious: Chapter 3'

'Poltergeist'

'Taken 3'

'Unfriended'

Mejor artista masculino

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Nick Jonas

The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenino

Demi Lovato

Lana Del Rey

Madonna

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift



Mejor banda

Fall Out Boy

Fifth Harmony

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

One Direction

Mejor artista nuevo

Fetty Wap

Halsey

Shawn Mendes

Tori Kelly

The Weeknd

Mejor intérprete de country masculino

Blake Shelton

Brad Paisley

Dierks Bentley

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Mejor intérprete de country femenino

Carrie Underwood

Cassadee Pope

Kacey Musgraves

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Mejor grupo de country

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Zac Brown Band

Mejor artista pop

Demi Lovato

Ed Sheeran

Kelly Clarkson

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Mejor artista hip-hop

Big Sean

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Wiz Khalifa

Mejor artista R&B

Chris Brown

Ciara

Janet Jackson

Ne-Yo

The Weeknd

Mejor disco

'American Beauty, American Psycho' - Fall Out Boy

'Beauty Behind the Madness', The Weeknd

'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'- Drake

'Smoke + Mirrors' - Imagine Dragons

'Title' - Meghan Trainor

Mejor canción

'Bad Blood' - Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar

'Can’t Feel My Face' - The Weeknd

'Love Me Like You Do' - Ellie Goulding

'See You Again' - Wiz Khalifa con Charlie Puth

'What Do You Mean?' - Justin Bieber

Mejor ícono musical

Madonna

Paul McCartney

Prince

Steven Tyler

Stevie Wonder

Mejor artista en redes sociales

Anna Kendrick

Beyoncé

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Taylor Swift

Mejor celebridad de redes sociales

Cameron Dallas

Frankie Grande

Lele Pons

Matt Bellassai

Nash Grier

Mejor juego móvil

'Candy Crush Saga'

'Despicable Me: Minion Rush'

'Fruit Ninja'

'Plants vs. Zombies'

'Temple Run'

Mejor videojuego

'Batman: Arkham Knight'

'Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare'

'Grand Theft Auto V'

'Minecraft'

'Super Smash Bros.'

Mejor estrella de YouTube

Connor Franta

Grace Helbig

Jenna Marbles

Miranda Sings

Tyler Oakley