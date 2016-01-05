Sofía Vergara, nominada a Mejor actriz de comedia en People's Choice Awards

Publicidad
La conducción de la ceremonia que se celebrará el miércoles 6 de enero estará a cargo de la actriz y comediante Jane Lynch, ganadora de un Globo de Oro, un Screen Actors Guild Awards y tres Emmy.
Las votaciones para determinar a los ganadores de casi todas las categorías se abrieron el 3 de diciembre, con la excepción de Nueva comedia de TV favorita y Nuevo drama televisivo favorito, que iniciaron el 4 de diciembre. El plazo se extenderá hasta la primera hora del evento.
Una de las series preferidas es The Big Bang Theory que cuenta con cinco nominaciones; también aparece Gotham como nominada en la categoría de Show dramático favorito - TV network, mientras que las nuevas series Supergirl y Blindspot lo hacen en Nuevo drama favorito.
La ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards podrá verse em vivo a las 9 de la noche de este 6 de enero a través del canal Warner Channel.
A continuación, lista completa de los nominados:
Programa favorito
'The Big Bang Theory'
'Game of Thrones'
'Grey's Anatomy'
'The Voice'
'The Walking Dead'
Mejor comedia
'2 Broke Girls'
'The Big Bang Theory'
'Mike & Molly'
'Modern Family'
'New Girl'
Mejor actor de comedia
Andy Samberg
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jim Parsons
Johnny Galecki
Matthew Perry
Mejor actriz de comedia
Anna Faris
Kaley Cuoco
Melissa McCarthy
Sofía Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
Mejor drama
'Empire'
'Gotham'
'Grey's Anatomy'
'How To Get Away With Murder'
'Scandal'
Mejor actor de drama
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
Mejor actriz de drama
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Sara Ramirez
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Mejor comedia de emisión por cable
'Baby Daddy'
'Faking It'
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
'Real Husbands of Hollywood'
'Young & Hungry'
Mejor drama de emisión por cable
'Bates Motel'
'The Fosters'
'Pretty Little Liars'
'Rizzoli & Isles'
'Suits'
Mejor actor de serie de cable
Adam DeVine
Christian Slater
Eric Dane
Kevin Hart
Taye Diggs
Mejor actriz de serie de cable
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Lucy Hale
Sasha Alexander
Shay Mitchell
Mejor serie de cable premium
'Girls'
'Homeland'
'Masters of Sex'
'Shameless'
'Veep'
Mejor actor de serie de cable premium
Dwayne Johnson
Joshua Jackson
Justin Theroux
Matt LeBlanc
Nick Jonas
Mejor actriz de serie de cable premium
Claire Danes
Emmy Rossum
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Kristen Bell
Lisa Kudrow
Mejor serie criminal
'Bones'
'Castle'
'Criminal Minds'
'NCIS'
'Person of Interest'
Mejor actor de serie criminal
Jim Caviezel
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Nathan Fillion
Shemar Moore
Mejor actriz de serie criminal
Emily Deschanel
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Stana Katic
Mejor serie de ciencia ficción y fantasía
'Arrow'
'Beauty and the Beast'
'Once Upon a Time'
'Supernatural'
'The Vampire Diaries'
Mejor serie de ciencia ficción y fantasía para una serie de cable
'American Horror Story'
'Game of Thrones'
'Outlander'
'Teen Wolf'
'The Walking Dead'
Mejor actor de ciencia ficción y fantasía
David Tennant
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Misha Collins
Sam Heughan
Mejor actriz de ciencia ficción y fantasía
Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Ginnifer Goodwin
Jennifer Morrison
Lady Gaga
Mejor programa de competición
'America's Got Talent'
'American Ninja Warrior'
'Dancing with the Stars'
'MasterChef'
'The Voice'
Mejor serie en streaming
'House of Cards'
'The Mindy Project'
'Transparent'
'Orange Is the New Black'
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
Mejor presentador en show de día
Dr. Oz
Ellen DeGeneres
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
Wendy Williams
Mejor equipo de presentadores en show de día
'Good Morning America'
'Live! With Michael and Kelly'
'The Talk'
'Today'
'The View'
Mejor presentador de show nocturno
Conan O'Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
Mejor actor en una serie nueva
Chace Crawford
John Stamos
Josh Peck
Rob Lowe
Zachary Levi
Mejor actriz en una serie nueva
Emma Roberts
Jamie Lee Curtis
Lea Michele
Marcia Gay Harden
Priyanka Chopra
Mejor serie animada
'American Dad!'
'Bob's Burger'
'Family Guy'
'The Simpsons'
'South Park'
Mejor nueva comedia
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'
'Dr. Ken'
'Grandfathered'
'The Grinder'
'Life in Pieces'
'The Muppets'
'Scream Queens'
'Truth Be Told'
Mejor nuevo drama
'Blindspot'
'Blood & Oil'
'Code Black'
'Heroes Reborn'
'Limitless'
'Minority Report'
'The Player'
'Quantico'
'Rosewood'
'Supergirl'
'Wicked City'
Mejor película
'Avengers: Age of Ultron'
'Furious 7'
'Inside Out'
'Jurassic World'
'Pitch Perfect 2'
Mejor actor de película
Channing Tatum
Chris Pratt
Johnny Depp
Robert Downey, Jr.
Will Smith
Mejor actriz de película
Anne Hathaway
Melissa McCarthy
Meryl Streep
Sandra Bullock
Scarlett Johansson
Mejor película de acción
'Avengers: Age of Ultron'
'The Divergent Series: Insurgent'
'Furious 7'
'Jurassic World'
'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials'
Mejor actor de acción
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Pratt
Dwayne Johnson
Robert Downey, Jr.
Vin Diesel
Mejor actriz de acción
Charlize Theron
Emily Blunt
Michelle Rodriguez
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Mejor voz animada
Adam Sandler
Amy Poehler
Rihanna
Sandra Bullock
Selena Gomez
Mejor película de comedia
'The DUFF'
'Pitch Perfect 2'
'Spy'
'Ted 2'
'Trainwreck'
Mejor actor de comedia
Jack Black
Kevin Hart
Mark Wahlberg
Robert De Niro
Will Ferrell
Mejor actriz de comedia
Amy Schumer
Anna Kendrick
Melissa McCarthy
Rebel Wilson
Sofia Vergara
Mejor película de drama
'The Age of Adaline'
'Fifty Shades of Grey'
'The Longest Ride'
'The Martian'
'Straight Outta Compton'
Mejor actor de drama
Channing Tatum
George Clooney
Johnny Depp
Matt Damon
Will Smith
Mejor actriz de drama
Blake Lively
Dakota Johnson
Jennifer Lopez
Kate Winslet
Rachel McAdams
Mejor película familiar
'Cinderella'
'Home'
'Hotel Transylvania 2'
'Inside Out'
'Minions'
Mejor thriller
'The Boy Next Door'
'Insidious: Chapter 3'
'Poltergeist'
'Taken 3'
'Unfriended'
Mejor artista masculino
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Nick Jonas
The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino
Demi Lovato
Lana Del Rey
Madonna
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Mejor banda
Fall Out Boy
Fifth Harmony
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
One Direction
Mejor artista nuevo
Fetty Wap
Halsey
Shawn Mendes
Tori Kelly
The Weeknd
Mejor intérprete de country masculino
Blake Shelton
Brad Paisley
Dierks Bentley
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Mejor intérprete de country femenino
Carrie Underwood
Cassadee Pope
Kacey Musgraves
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Mejor grupo de country
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Zac Brown Band
Mejor artista pop
Demi Lovato
Ed Sheeran
Kelly Clarkson
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Mejor artista hip-hop
Big Sean
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Wiz Khalifa
Mejor artista R&B
Chris Brown
Ciara
Janet Jackson
Ne-Yo
The Weeknd
Mejor disco
'American Beauty, American Psycho' - Fall Out Boy
'Beauty Behind the Madness', The Weeknd
'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'- Drake
'Smoke + Mirrors' - Imagine Dragons
'Title' - Meghan Trainor
Mejor canción
'Bad Blood' - Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar
'Can’t Feel My Face' - The Weeknd
'Love Me Like You Do' - Ellie Goulding
'See You Again' - Wiz Khalifa con Charlie Puth
'What Do You Mean?' - Justin Bieber
Mejor ícono musical
Madonna
Paul McCartney
Prince
Steven Tyler
Stevie Wonder
Mejor artista en redes sociales
Anna Kendrick
Beyoncé
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Taylor Swift
Mejor celebridad de redes sociales
Cameron Dallas
Frankie Grande
Lele Pons
Matt Bellassai
Nash Grier
Mejor juego móvil
'Candy Crush Saga'
'Despicable Me: Minion Rush'
'Fruit Ninja'
'Plants vs. Zombies'
'Temple Run'
Mejor videojuego
'Batman: Arkham Knight'
'Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare'
'Grand Theft Auto V'
'Minecraft'
'Super Smash Bros.'
Mejor estrella de YouTube
Connor Franta
Grace Helbig
Jenna Marbles
Miranda Sings
Tyler Oakley