Lluvia de meteoritos Oriónidas: ¿Cuándo y cómo verla en Colombia?

In the upcoming months we will experience some of the most beautiful meteor showers, make sure to save this post to get reminded. - 1. The Orionids are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year. These meteors are fast—they travel at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into the Earth's atmosphere. Fast meteors can leave glowing "trains" (incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) which last for several seconds to minutes. • Comet of Origin - 1P/Halley. • Radiant - Just to the north of constellation Orion's bright star Betelgeuse. • Active - October 2 - November 7 • Peak Activity Meteor Count - Approximately 15 meteors per hour in moonless skies. • Meteor Velocity - 41 miles (66 kilometers) per second. - 2. The Leonids, which peak during mid-November each year, are considered to be a major shower though meteor rates are often as low as about 15 meteors per hour. Leonids travel at speeds of 44 miles or 71km/s and are considered to be some of the fastest meteors out there. • Comet of Origin - 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. • Radiant - Constellation Leo. • Active - November. 6-30. • Peak Activity Meteor Count - About 15 meteors per hour. • Meteor Velocity - 44 miles (71 kilometers) per second. - 3. The Geminids are considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers. During its peak, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions. The Geminids are bright and fast meteors and tend to be yellow in color. • Comet of Origin - 3200 Phaethon (an asteroid or a possible "rock comet". • Radiant - Constellation Gemini. • Active - December 4-17. • Peak Activity Meteor Count - Approximately 120 meteors per hour. • Meteor Velocity - 79,000 mph (127,000 kph) or 22 miles per second (35 kilometers per second).