Harvey Weinstein pide que no se celebre su juicio en Nueva York porque no será justo

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 05, 2015 shows Harvey Weinstein, US film producer and executive producer of the TV series "War and Peace", posing during a photocall at the MIPCOM audiovisual trade fair in Cannes, southeastern France, on October 5, 2015. The Weinstein Company has launched an internal probe over sexual harassment claims against co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, confirming he has taken an "indefinite" leave of absence. Revelations that the Hollywood mogul sexually harassed women for nearly three decades prompted three of the company's nine board members to resign, according to The New York Times which broke the news in a bombshell report earlier this week. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE