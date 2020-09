Apple presentó su nuevo reloj inteligente y el renovado iPad

Where to buy the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE https://t.co/Iw9GKBnxwK -



Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at B&H - \$399 Buy Apple Watch SE at B&H - \$279



Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Best Buy - \$399 Buy Apple Watch SE at Best Buy - \$279



Both the Serie… pic.twitter.com/dgE2rpEPek