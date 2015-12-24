Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
¡Para alquilar balcón! Estos famosos protagonizaron fuertes peleas durante 2015

¡Para alquilar balcón! Estos famosos protagonizaron fuertes peleas durante 2015

Además de fama, si hay algo que sobra a los personajes más célebres es el ego, por lo que no solo las bodas o nacimientos son noticia, sino también sus peleas.

33450_eeb0511c2aeb491784f88bc9a77a17e7.jpg
1 of 18

KEVIN WINTER/AFP

33451_13b9c029b79e969b3c4fea01aa5217df.jpg
2 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper Nicki Minaj speaks onstage at A+E Networks "Shining A Light" concert at The Shrine Auditorium on November 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A+E Networks/AFP

Christopher Polk/AFP

33452_17f4dd040a089c23b5f0b0a077550ed6.jpg
3 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 19: Singer Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz perform at the Wiltern Theatre on December 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

KEVIN WINTER/AFP

33453_4721b5a874e786cdc92ba2e8961d543b.jpg
4 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 19: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was digitally converted to black and white.) Singer Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz perform at the Wiltern Theatre on December 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

KEVIN WINTER/AFP

33454_d2ad5be05685feff6dad61bd9298916f.jpg
5 of 18

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 1989 World Tour at Scottrade Center on September 29, 2015 in St Louis, Missouri. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images for TAS/AFP

Dilip Vishwanat/AFP

33455_d1443c9cc73e5ff87cafa67fa28d6453.jpg
6 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Rapper Nicki Minaj (C) accepts Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist award from singer Ellie Goulding (L) and actress Julianne Hough (R) onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

KEVIN WINTER/AFP

33456_0608e584d5210e3b61babb0bd82b52df.jpg
7 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Taylor Swift (L) and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AFP

33457_d89999644de68fa113039a5ccf13e8c5.jpg
8 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Nicki Minaj (R) accepts Rap/Hip-Hop Favorite Album award from singer Taylor Swift onstage at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AFP

33458_1be63fa2f5bf4f7a76bd11f9ce060909.jpg
9 of 18

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj attend the Billboard's Sixth Annual Women in Music event at the Capitale on December 2, 2011 in New York City. Larry Busacca/Getty Images/AFP

Larry Busacca/AFP

33459_d6b7f789cb2c01417621c2ad4ea8b2bb.jpg
10 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Taylor Swift (L) and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AFP

33460_cdfe4d950804acd877e9b65817e46462.jpg
11 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Actress Rebel Wilson attends the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Mark Davis/Getty Images/AFP

MARK DAVIS/AFP

33461_5ec1402d37810d4364a0ee4fc8f1a28b.jpg
12 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) Actresses Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissie Fit, Rebel Wilson, and Anna Kendrick accept Top Soundtrack award for 'Pitch Perfect 2' onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

KEVIN WINTER/AFP

33462_b5f52731a3a3e5641aadda010b11f256.jpg
13 of 18

Kendall Jenner (R) and Kylie Jenner attend the 2015 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California, November 22, 2015. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON

VALERIE MACON/AFP

33463_1bd65a0d119224b01b36aac4d9e3a691.jpg
14 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Tv personality Kim Kardashian attends LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala Honoring James Turrell and Alejandro G Inarritu, Presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Windle/Getty Images for LACMA/AFP

Mike Windle/AFP

33464_87f89239f7fa97a3ee8cac0729e96bdc.jpg
15 of 18

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Senior Vice President, Publishing Director & Chief Revenue Officer of The Cosmopolitan Group Donna Kalajian Lagani, Editor in Chief of Cosmopolitan Joanna Coles, and TV personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian blow out candles on a birthday cake during Cosmopolitan's 50th Birthday Celebration at Ysabel on October 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. Mike Windle/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan/AFP

Mike Windle/AFP

33465_fdb991afaea49f19237120d571986c9c.jpg
16 of 18

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Comedian Amy Schumer attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine/AFP

Mike Windle/AFP

33466_2787d7f71cc7ec51f9a80dc9a3d51760.jpg
17 of 18

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Khloe Kardashian attends the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 14, 2015 in New York City. Robin Marchant/Getty Images/AFP

Robin Marchant/AFP

33467_b46360a36dddf0f40f6947e3e1980ae0.jpg
18 of 18

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: (L to R) Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 14, 2015 in New York City. Robin Marchant/Getty Images/AFP

Robin Marchant/AFP
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 11:28 AM

Este año hemos sido testigos de cómo fuertes personalidades se enfrentaron entre sí a golpe de declaraciones o publicaciones en redes sociales.

 

Nicki Minaj fue una de las figuras más polémicas de 2015 y las Kardashian unas de las más atacadas.

 

Mira también: Las nuevas caras de famosos que llegaron en 2015 para quedarse

 

 

