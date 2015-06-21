Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
ABRAZANDO LA NAVIDAD 🎄
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
Caracol TV  /  Regias  /  Mabel Lara y J Balvin, entre otros famosos celebran el día del padre

Mabel Lara y J Balvin, entre otros famosos celebran el día del padre

En redes sociales, varios famosos aprovecharon el día del padre para recordar, mostrar y enaltecer el amor a su padres. ¡Feliz día para todos los papás!

43426_3a0dd71e5984cb4ee6018ddad432c94b.jpg
1 of 17

3a0dd71e5984cb4ee6018ddad432c94b.jpg

43427_bd60dd570d51aaeb94f6e97931597c35.jpg
2 of 17

@mabelorenalara (Instagram)

43428_284ffa291cdb0d584db882b6393b2ced.jpg
3 of 17

@jbalvin (Instagram)

43429_ed8fb8e3251f089dbf85af17a0edb108.jpg
4 of 17

@monicarodriguez2 (Instagram)

43430_4193079e8b2e4ece5696a4bed47200cb.jpg
5 of 17

@mabelorenalara (Instagram)

43431_c005fa7cb991554dc53416acfcb23ddb.jpg
6 of 17

@jorgeavargas67 (Instagram)

43432_5025715f417b2282ccd22f01d106af16.jpg
7 of 17

@rochistevenson (Instagram)

43433_ef603caf9c5d39b2cb1e06b70e69a54c.jpg
8 of 17

@carolinacruzosorio (Instagram)

43434_1185fca07ee485f981a0fba51148a1bd.jpg
9 of 17

@carolinacruzosorio (Instagram)

43435_a0ee47dbcb39bac7e2a6d0986518d677.jpg
10 of 17

@carolinacruzosorio (Instagram)

43436_55e2e4b762fe52f16b92129b802f3f04.jpg
11 of 17

@andrescepeda1 (Instagram)

43437_bce5ec6c066833f8fffedece44e9c1d5.jpg
12 of 17

@flavia2santos (Instagram)

43438_8967182efd445fcba6d1de8386c79e3c.jpg
13 of 17

@manolocardona (Instagram)

43439_e5145205e51515ae7a25d6f94aeba685.jpg
14 of 17

@marianapajon (Instagram)

43440_eddb55fd1f3f0b1fe94a1a1320c263bc.jpg
15 of 17

@montanertwitter (Twitter)

43441_e46e6951ff1906388b614d79bbd0165d.jpg
16 of 17

@carlosvives (Twitter)

43442_14d43ba5a20b86fe0e9cd71251023a4a.jpg
17 of 17

@juanes (instagram)
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 02:02 PM
Relacionados

Caracol TV

J Balvin

Andrés Cepeda

Mónica Rodríguez

Carolina Cruz

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.