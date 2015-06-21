Mabel Lara y J Balvin, entre otros famosos celebran el día del padre

1 of 17
3a0dd71e5984cb4ee6018ddad432c94b.jpg
2 of 17
@mabelorenalara (Instagram)
3 of 17
@jbalvin (Instagram)
4 of 17
@monicarodriguez2 (Instagram)
5 of 17
@mabelorenalara (Instagram)
6 of 17
@jorgeavargas67 (Instagram)
7 of 17
@rochistevenson (Instagram)
8 of 17
@carolinacruzosorio (Instagram)
9 of 17
@carolinacruzosorio (Instagram)
10 of 17
@carolinacruzosorio (Instagram)
11 of 17
@andrescepeda1 (Instagram)
12 of 17
@flavia2santos (Instagram)
13 of 17
@manolocardona (Instagram)
14 of 17
@marianapajon (Instagram)
15 of 17
@montanertwitter (Twitter)
16 of 17
@carlosvives (Twitter)
17 of 17
@juanes (instagram)
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 02:02 PM