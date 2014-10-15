1 of 43
Fotos: Famosos que se enamoraron en un set de grabación
2 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
3 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
4 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
5 of 43
Foto: AP
6 of 43
Foto: AP
7 of 43
Foto: AP
8 of 43
Foto: AP
9 of 43
Foto: AP
10 of 43
Foto: AP
11 of 43
Foto: Extraída de internet
12 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
13 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
14 of 43
Foto: AP
15 of 43
Foto: AP
16 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
17 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
18 of 43
Foto: AP
19 of 43
Foto: AP
20 of 43
Foto: AP
21 of 43
Foto: AP
22 of 43
Foto: Bang Showbiz
23 of 43
Foto: AP
24 of 43
Foto: AP
25 of 43
Foto: AP
26 of 43
Foto: AP
27 of 43
Foto: AP
28 of 43
Foto: AP
29 of 43
Foto: AP
30 of 43
Foto: AP
31 of 43
Foto: AP
32 of 43
Foto: Prensa Canal Caracol
33 of 43
Foto: Prensa Canal Caracol
34 of 43
Foto: Prensa Canal Caracol
35 of 43
Foto: Prensa Canal Caracol
36 of 43
Foto: Prensa Canal Caracol
37 of 43
Foto: Prensa Canal Caracol
38 of 43
Foto: Twitter
39 of 43
Foto: Twitter
40 of 43
46990_eb37da502b5f8d08799375dd10e8b7c3.jpg
41 of 43
Instagram @berguzarkorel
42 of 43
Instagram @berguzarkorel
43 of 43
Instagram @berguzarkorel
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 02:31 PM