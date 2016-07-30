Feliz Cumpleaños: La increíble transformación de Arnold Schwarzenegger

Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
Fotos: AFP
En estas fotografías podrás ver como con el paso de los años Arnold Schwarzenegger evidencia un cambio físico que aunque luche por detener, es inevitable no enfrentarlo.
Una foto publicada por Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) el 29 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 10:55 PDT
Publicidad
Hoy 30 de julio cumple 69 años y qué mejor celebración que recordando sus mejores momentos en el tiempo. #FelizCumpleañosArnoldSchwarzenegger
Una foto publicada por Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) el 6 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 7:09 PDT
Cómo no recordar estos momentos que se quedarán en la memoria de miles de fans en el mundo.
Publicidad
Una foto publicada por Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) el 26 de Abr de 2016 a la(s) 1:12 PDT
Publicidad