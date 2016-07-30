Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
Caracol TV  /  Regias  /  Feliz Cumpleaños: La increíble transformación de Arnold Schwarzenegger

Feliz Cumpleaños: La increíble transformación de Arnold Schwarzenegger

Este musculoso hombre que fue sensación por sus películas y que se catapultó por su personaje en 'Terminator', ha vivido un verdadero cambio con los años.

162273_1.jpg
1 of 48

1 of 48

162274_02.jpg
2 of 48

2 of 48

162275_2.jpg
3 of 48

3 of 48

162276_3.jpg
4 of 48

4 of 48

162277_4.jpg
5 of 48

5 of 48

162278_05.jpg
6 of 48

6 of 48

162279_5.jpg
7 of 48

7 of 48

162280_06.jpg
8 of 48

8 of 48

162281_6.jpg
9 of 48

9 of 48

162282_07.jpg
10 of 48

10 of 48

162283_7.jpg
11 of 48

11 of 48

162284_08.jpg
12 of 48

12 of 48

162285_8.jpg
13 of 48

13 of 48

162286_09.jpg
14 of 48

14 of 48

162287_9.jpg
15 of 48

15 of 48

162288_10.jpg
16 of 48

16 of 48

162289_11.jpg
17 of 48

17 of 48

162290_12.jpg
18 of 48

18 of 48

162291_13.jpg
19 of 48

19 of 48

162292_14.jpg
20 of 48

20 of 48

162293_15.jpg
21 of 48

21 of 48

162294_16.jpg
22 of 48

22 of 48

162295_17.jpg
23 of 48

23 of 48

162296_18.jpg
24 of 48

24 of 48

162297_19.jpg
25 of 48

25 of 48

162298_20.jpg
26 of 48

26 of 48

162299_21.jpg
27 of 48

27 of 48

162300_22.jpg
28 of 48

28 of 48

162301_23.jpg
29 of 48

29 of 48

162302_24.jpg
30 of 48

30 of 48

162303_25.jpg
31 of 48

31 of 48

162304_26.jpg
32 of 48

32 of 48

162305_27.jpg
33 of 48

33 of 48

162306_28.jpg
34 of 48

34 of 48

162307_29.jpg
35 of 48

35 of 48

162308_30.jpg
36 of 48

36 of 48

162309_31.jpg
37 of 48

37 of 48

162310_32.jpg
38 of 48

38 of 48

162311_33.jpg
39 of 48

39 of 48

162312_34.jpg
40 of 48

40 of 48

162313_35.jpg
41 of 48

41 of 48

162314_36.jpg
42 of 48

42 of 48

162315_37.jpg
43 of 48

43 of 48

162316_39.jpg
44 of 48

44 of 48

162317_40.jpg
45 of 48

45 of 48

162318_41.jpg
46 of 48

46 of 48

162319_42.jpg
47 of 48

47 of 48

162320_43.jpg
48 of 48

48 of 48
Actualizado: julio 30, 2016 04:39 PM

En estas fotografías podrás ver como con el paso de los años Arnold Schwarzenegger evidencia un cambio físico que aunque luche por detener, es inevitable no enfrentarlo. 

  Una foto publicada por Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) el 29 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 10:55 PDT

Hoy 30 de julio cumple 69 años y qué mejor celebración que recordando sus mejores momentos en el tiempo. #FelizCumpleañosArnoldSchwarzenegger

  Una foto publicada por Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) el 6 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 7:09 PDT


 

Cómo no recordar estos momentos que se quedarán en la memoria de miles de fans en el mundo.

  Una foto publicada por Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) el 26 de Abr de 2016 a la(s) 1:12 PDT


 

