Cabezote Regias
Antes y después: Así se ven hoy los actores de series y películas con las que creciste

Antes y después: Así se ven hoy los actores de series y películas con las que creciste

Seguramente de niño te identificaste con muchos actores o actrices de series de televisión infantiles o películas que marcaron tu niñez… Hoy te parecerán irreconocibles aquellos ídolos de la pantalla. Mira cómo están actualmente en esta galería.

124942_23862a15729b51b820cedc2fbc4339f2.jpg
1 of 25

124943_a2fdb89e5a632d04e0b6b218ad785d92.jpg
2 of 25

124944_476bd5c5d42d5d930602e80b45f26b20.jpg
3 of 25

124945_653f06beacc7a2857ffeb34bb614a81a.jpg
4 of 25

124946_6b6d60bda3c0020e4e9324c7bba60d0a.jpg
5 of 25

124947_c0a85da64d3a30aa2e2c56d76d358f06.jpg
6 of 25

124948_8d19abda957d9e3065e9fe40b9a1520d.jpg
7 of 25

124949_f249c317d70a2c8d51ed7cd38782429c.jpg
8 of 25

124950_4b5e8b464ef4409369febd09ab6e72d0.jpg
9 of 25

124951_32fae013b9bbe5e011e791ba059a7d04.jpg
10 of 25

124952_343f0f636c2bac65ed94d09b4b1f1819.jpg
11 of 25

124953_c0cfa6f96ece81bfb255f9d3060d73ab.jpg
12 of 25

124954_753bf6ccdf760bacdbf479d56fcb8b17.jpg
13 of 25

124955_f7875437a8174fef894c88e351735dea.jpg
14 of 25

124956_23d6d6321d1c9b968ac2b987117ed82e.jpg
15 of 25

124957_3cccb812b9958f0671defe310514f421.jpg
16 of 25

124958_723f815a454a3b24b4504dc5a7668d46.jpg
17 of 25

124959_464513e420d7f649e4c4856e0e507a62.jpg
18 of 25

124960_d6f17973737a592756a4f3639ca57b83.jpg
19 of 25

124961_e14349e32873ef0430f12f7bff925f38.jpg
20 of 25

124962_8b830c61b83a12dd79bdc4608debab13.jpg
21 of 25

124963_5acc230f73533393bcac156d1338b59b.jpg
22 of 25

124964_cf6d85fedca7cb40213d6a202efb991c.jpg
23 of 25

124965_75bd18480ece8292bf0d75d13ff4b62f.jpg
24 of 25

124966_69b18b0b17e6ffc9875833dc97507e86.jpg
25 of 25

Actualizado: febrero 18, 2016 02:39 PM

Personajes de películas o series de televisión que hicieron tu niñez más divertida han crecido y, algunos de ellos, han cambiado del cielo a la tierra. Mira en esta galería cómo están hoy los protagonistas de ‘Sexo Sentido’, ‘Harry Potter’, series de canales infantiles como ‘Zoey’ o ‘Zack y Cody’.

 

¿Qué programa o película de la infancia es tu favorita?

 

Ver: Nunca imaginaron lo bellos que serían: estos famosos tuvieron un cambio del cielo a la tierra

