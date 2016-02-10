Antes y después: Así se ven hoy los actores de series y películas con las que creciste

Fotos: AFP
Personajes de películas o series de televisión que hicieron tu niñez más divertida han crecido y, algunos de ellos, han cambiado del cielo a la tierra. Mira en esta galería cómo están hoy los protagonistas de ‘Sexo Sentido’, ‘Harry Potter’, series de canales infantiles como ‘Zoey’ o ‘Zack y Cody’.
¿Qué programa o película de la infancia es tu favorita?