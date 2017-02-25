Publicidad

Cine  /  ¿Quién ganó? Estas fueron las peores películas de Hollywood

Este sábado se anunciaron los ganadores a la 37ª entrega de Golden Rasberry Award, mejor conocido como los Razzies, que reconocen las peores películas.

206138_razzies.jpg
Actualizado: febrero 25, 2017 05:39 PM

Como es usual cada año, un día antes de los premios Óscar, se dan a conocer los ganadores de los premios Razzies, que reconocen a lo peor del cine de Hollywood. Este 2017 ‘Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’ fue la gran ganadora.

Así mismo, ‘Batman VS. Superman: el origen de la justicia’ fue aplastada por la crítica debido a no cumplir con las expectativas de los fanáticos de esta historia.

Aquí puedes conocer la lista completa de ganadores (o perdedores) de los Golden Rasberry Award:

Peor película:

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peor actor:

Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peor actriz:

Becky Turner por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peor actriz de reparto:

Kristen Wiig por Zoolander 2

Peor actor de reparto:

Jesse Eisenberg por Batman vs Superman: El Origen de la Justicia

Peor combo en pantalla:

Ben Affleck y Henry Cavill por Batman vs Superman: El Origen de la Justicia

Peor director:

Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Shooley por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peor precuela, remake, fusil o secuela:

Batman vs Superman: El Origen de la Justicia

Peor guion:

Batman vs Superman: El Origen de la Justicia 

