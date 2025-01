Murió famosa modelo y actriz por presunta fuga de monóxido de carbono

✝️ Dayle HADDON

🧺 26 May 1948, Montreal 🇨🇦

🪦 27 Dec. 2024, Solebury Township, PA 🇺🇸

📋 Model, actress



As a model in the 1970s and 1980s, Haddon represented Max Factor, Revlon, Estée Lauder, and L'Oréal.



She was twice named to Harper's Bazaar's "Ten Most Beautiful Women.” pic.twitter.com/nt1gRnLBYx