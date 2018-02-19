Publicidad

Fergie hace “la peor” interpretación del himno de Estados Unidos, según Memes

La artista fue muy criticada por su ‘creatividad’ al cantar en el Partido de las Estrellas de la NBA.

Fergie hace “la peor” interpretación del himno de Estados Unidos, según Memes
Actualizado: febrero 19, 2018 08:28 AM

Fergie fue la encargada de interpretar el himno de Estados Unidos en el encuentro deportivo de la NBA All Stars, pero muchos dejaron en claro que su actuación no fue la más favorecedora en toda su carrera.

Muchos de los usuarios de las redes sociales demostraron su incomodidad al escucharla en esa ‘creativa’ forma de cantar.

La cara de Draymond Green al escuchar a Fergie lo dice todo:

Después de escuchar a Fergie cantando el himno nacional:

Todos los jugadores al escuchar a Fergie:

