Fergie hace “la peor” interpretación del himno de Estados Unidos, según Memes

Fergie fue la encargada de interpretar el himno de Estados Unidos en el encuentro deportivo de la NBA All Stars, pero muchos dejaron en claro que su actuación no fue la más favorecedora en toda su carrera.
Meanwhile back in the states... I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthafucking mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. Wtf?!https://t.co/M7eIzgGBrk— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 19, 2018
Muchos de los usuarios de las redes sociales demostraron su incomodidad al escucharla en esa ‘creativa’ forma de cantar.
La cara de Draymond Green al escuchar a Fergie lo dice todo:
Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018
Después de escuchar a Fergie cantando el himno nacional:
After hearing Fergie sing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/LmCd5MkkwK— EOP COMEDY (@Eopcomedy35) February 19, 2018
Todos los jugadores al escuchar a Fergie:
All the players during Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem...😂😂😂 #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/6rl29ru57K— Kennessy (@diggs_N_it) February 19, 2018
Todos oyendo el vibrato naco y exagerado de fergie EN EL HIMNO NACIONAL pic.twitter.com/N9xPURHg2P— Ale Miranda (@copacabanasj) February 19, 2018
A Curry no le gustó la sensual interpretación de Fergie pic.twitter.com/Qk7nGq6e8w— Ronda De Tiro NBA (@RDTNBA) February 19, 2018
