Así luce el Valle de la Muerte que registra la temperatura más alta de la historia

View this post on Instagram

Keeping our reputation for being the Hottest Place on Earth! Preliminary data puts yesterday's high temperature at 130°F (54.4°C)! If verified, this would be the hottest temperature officially recorded on Earth since 1913 (also recorded in Death Valley)! Quick data: 130°F recorded at 3:41 PM PDT on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (pending verification) Previous August 16 daily high temperature record: 125°F Previous August monthly high temperature record: 127°F In July 1913, temperatures of 130, 131, and 134°F were observed. This week's forecast includes an extreme heat warning, as temperatures are forecast to be up to 130 degrees again today, and in the 120 degree range for the rest of the week. It is so hot, in fact, that our display thermometer tends to glitch! This thermometer at Furnace Creek Visitor Center reads a few degrees hotter than the official National Weather Service thermometer most days, given that its sensor is closer to radiant heat from the metal posts. A link to weather archives for Death Valley can be found at: https://w2.weather.gov/climate/xmacis.php?wfo=vef 📸: NPS/J. Jurado 📍: Furnace Creek Visitor Center Image: a thermometer that reads 133F/56C (one section of the 3 isn't displaying) in front of a brick building that reads Furnace Creek Visitor Center.