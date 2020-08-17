Publicidad

Actualidad  / Así luce el Valle de la Muerte que registra la temperatura más alta de la historia
Actualidad
|
17 de Agosto, 2020

Así luce el Valle de la Muerte que registra la temperatura más alta de la historia

El oeste de Estados Unidos registra actualmente una intensa ola de calor.
Valle de la Muerte
Foto: Instagram

El Valle de la Muerte en California jamás justificó tanto su nombre como cuando este fin de semana registró una temperatura de 54,4°C a la sombra, la tercera más alta en la historia del planeta. No obstante, luego el termometro alcanzó a marcar los 56°C, batiendo así un nuevo récord de calor.

Keeping our reputation for being the Hottest Place on Earth! Preliminary data puts yesterday's high temperature at 130°F (54.4°C)! If verified, this would be the hottest temperature officially recorded on Earth since 1913 (also recorded in Death Valley)! Quick data: 130°F recorded at 3:41 PM PDT on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (pending verification) Previous August 16 daily high temperature record: 125°F Previous August monthly high temperature record: 127°F In July 1913, temperatures of 130, 131, and 134°F were observed. This week's forecast includes an extreme heat warning, as temperatures are forecast to be up to 130 degrees again today, and in the 120 degree range for the rest of the week. It is so hot, in fact, that our display thermometer tends to glitch! This thermometer at Furnace Creek Visitor Center reads a few degrees hotter than the official National Weather Service thermometer most days, given that its sensor is closer to radiant heat from the metal posts. A link to weather archives for Death Valley can be found at: https://w2.weather.gov/climate/xmacis.php?wfo=vef 📸: NPS/J. Jurado 📍: Furnace Creek Visitor Center Image: a thermometer that reads 133F/56C (one section of the 3 isn't displaying) in front of a brick building that reads Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

Estas temperaturas, que serán verificadas por un comité de expertos, se registraron en un medidor automático que está a la sombra y a casi dos metros de altura en Furnace Creek (Arroyo del Horno), nombre que calza perfecto con la circunstancia.

"Si se verifica, será la temperatura más elevada registrada oficialmente (en EEUU, N. de la R.) desde julio de 1913, también en el Valle de la Muerte", en el desierto de Mojave, según la oficina de Las Vegas del servicio meteorológico de Estados Unidos cuando se alcanzaron los 54,4°C.

El 10 de julio de 1913, una estación meteorológica en la misma región estadounidense registró el récord absoluto de temperatura: 56,7°C.

While the low elevations of Death Valley continue to scorch and sizzle in the summer heat, elevations above 10,000 feet can be cool and blooming! Hiking the Wiildrose Peak or Telescope Peak trails will bring you to these upper elevations. If planning a trip to these trails, bring a high clearance vehicle to access the trail heads, and be prepared for strenuous steep treks in the thin mountain air. More information on hiking opportunities can be found on our website at: https://www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/hiking.htm 📸: NPS/J. Jurado 📍: Telescope Peak Trail Image: bright red Indian Paintbrush blooms with green, brown, and bluish-purple hills. #telescopepeak #indianpaintbrush #wildflowers

Le siguen los 55°C registrados en Kebili, Túnez, en 1931. En 2016 y 2017, los termómetros llegaron a 54°C en Kuwait y Pakistán.

Un "comité sobre extremos climáticos" integrado por meteorólogos y otros expertos revisará y certificará los datos, dijo a la AFP Dan Berc, de la oficina meteorológica de Las Vegas

El oeste de Estados Unidos registra actualmente una intensa ola de calor.

La estación automática que registró la marca el domingo está a dos horas de Las Vegas, uno de los sitios más hostiles del planeta a esta altura del verano boreal.

El calor es tan fuerte que los turistas más intrépidos se toman fotos al lado del termómetro no oficial que se encuentra a la entrada de Furnace Creek.

El servicio de parques nacionales de Estados Unidos advirtió que el Valle de la Muerte es el más tórrido y seco de sus parques. Normalmente mueren excurionistas en esa zona.

La validación científica de la temperatura no es una mera formalidad. En el pasado, se anunciaron récords que luego no fueron homologados.

Durante décadas, el récord mundial de calor fueron los 58°C registrados en 1922 en El Azizia, en lo que hoy es Libia.

Pero expertos de la organización meteorológica mundial revisaron esa marca entre 2010 y 2012 y concluyeron que fue sobrevalorada en 7 grados debido a los aparatos empleados y la poca experiencia del observador.

“It is a heat that punches you in the stomach and steals your lunch money.” -- Roger Naylor, in Death Valley Hottest Place on Earth. This July had only 6 days that were below 115 degrees and 11 days that were 120 degrees or hotter! With temperatures like these we think it is nearly impossible to overstate how hot the long, long summers feel here. If you have experienced the extremeness of a Death Valley summer, we would love to read your descriptions in the comments below! Weather history information for Death Valley can be viewed at: https://w2.weather.gov/climate/xmacis.php?wfo=vef (select location = Death Valley, CA). Image: sunset across Panamint Valley; a sun burst on the horizon above cracked dirt. 📸: NPS/Kurt Moses #heat #extremeheatwarning #summer

En las Vegas, explicó Berc, el termómetro electrónico que registró la temperatura del domingo fue instalado en paralelo al viejo termómetro oficial del mercurio. Durante tres años los meteorológicos comprobaron que el nuevo termómetro es tan preciso como el viejo y desde 2015 fue considerado oficial y se retiró el de mercurio.AFP

