Inicio  /  Actualidad  / A Fernando Gaviria le apareció un doble en el Tour de Francia
Actualidad
|
31 de Agosto, 2020

A Fernando Gaviria le apareció un doble en el Tour de Francia

El francés Jérôme Cousin ha llamado la atención por su gran parecido con el colombiano.

Por: Caracol Televisión / 
cousin_gaviria_gettyimages.jpg
Jérôme Cousin - Fernando Gaviria
Fotos: GettyImages

Aunque Fernando Gaviria fue uno de los ausentes en el Tour de Francia 2020, el gran parecido de Jérôme Cousin, quien hace parte del equipo local Total Direct Energie, hizo recordar al colombiano.

El ciclista francés tuvo protagonismo en la etapa 3 del Tour tras rodar 110 kilómetros en solitario. Por eso no pasaron desapercibidas sus similitudes físicas con el antioqueño.

¡Volvimos recargados! Los ciclistas colombianos han dado todo de sí para resaltar en este Tour de Francia 2020.

Jérôme Cousin, de 31 años, y Fernando Gaviria, de 26, pueden ser fácilmente confundidos de no ser porque tienen un uniforme diferente.

Acá algunas fotografías:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Rápida segunda etapa del @giroditalia, bajo mucha lluvia y frio en la primera parte. Estabamos bien posicionados para el sprint final, el quipo había trabajado muy bien y, aunque no me sentía bien, lo intenté. No era suficiente para ganar hoy pero creo que pronto estaré al 100% y con el buen grupo de corredores que tenemos aquí conseguiremos los resultados. Fast second stage of the @giroditalia, under heavy rain and cold in the first part. We were well-placed for the sprint finish, the team had worked very well and, although I wasn't feeling well, I gave it a shot. It wasn't enough to win today but I'm sure I'll be at 100% soon and with the good squad of riders we have here we will get the results. @uae_team_emirates

Una publicación compartida de Fernando Gaviria Rendon (@fernandogaviriarendon) el

Sigue aquí todos los detalles del Tour de Francia y de los escarabajos colombianos.

Caracol Televisión
Sigue lo mejor del entretenimiento en Caracol Televisión Sigue lo mejor del entretenimiento en Caracol Televisión

