Cabezote Regias
Regias  /  Los famosos también han sido atacados por el cáncer

Los famosos también han sido atacados por el cáncer

Esta enfermedad no distingue razas, ni estratos sociales, por lo que muchas celebridades colombianas y extranjeras han padecido de cáncer. Aquí te contamos

50874_937a05cac54d5478f8c04d014d01cd4f.jpg
1 of 33

Foto: Bang Show Biz

50875_185833a94a13578772dd93f32b9f1b5c.jpg
2 of 33

Foto: Prensa

50876_59a425fd7c0cc1dba55c3dac9b8a385c.jpg
3 of 33

Foto: Prensa

50877_571e1bcdadaf369dba1241e960424270.jpg
4 of 33

Foto: Prensa

50878_2d2eb911970c93184601ac93be428066.jpg
5 of 33

Foto: Prensa

50879_59453cd5bff1d424f539145e3a222682.jpg
6 of 33

Foto: Prensa

50880_cea11a5a6625556576bd754b3f261299.jpg
7 of 33

Foto: Prensa

50881_17adb254aad9a89c99e9ac1c42c94467.jpg
8 of 33

Foto: Prensa

50882_6ee47bdf6c9370c2b1003541fe852467.jpg
9 of 33

Foto: Página oficial artista

50883_ff083f35b46a93cf9b846a61580cb23e.jpg
10 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50884_9ed2d477686a6f7708292cca2c824596.jpg
11 of 33

Foto: Redes sociales del artista

50885_5e9c7960e627511f8bb1f530d32813b7.jpg
12 of 33

Foto: Redes sociales club de fans

50886_fdc1b5e6356d04808147e7df6ea85a0e.jpg
13 of 33

Foto: Redes sociales club de fans

50887_562ccf0e97fada13b03b36028757f868.jpg
14 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50888_18f9371434d395e84fb3db948d96ca00.jpg
15 of 33

Foto: Página oficial del artista

50889_179f2a2535eafd23f047ef976fd14eff.jpg
16 of 33

Foto: Fan page artista

50890_cd116860ed04850fc03153f6c53c441a.jpg
17 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50891_ec1f646ef413c1ee67ad27ce14b95e59.jpg
18 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50892_43c720c77afdbea956870654be066eff.jpg
19 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50893_ec7432f3c3f2e3fc90d67f5a0cc6dda2.jpg
20 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50894_629b967216341a8f5e1dd8f5c390f057.jpg
21 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50895_f0a496d664169a0f1d2b148fb60b0135.jpg
22 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50896_bb0052f6bdd053640388357bb2ad0c8d.jpg
23 of 33

Foto: Fan page artista

50897_ccf1f3715961dc7ca29228e5a6b50637.jpg
24 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50898_0d9b74838e412e93d7448a640355fb8a.jpg
25 of 33

Foto: Fan page artista

50899_dad949cf883820c080d26d8347016d02.jpg
26 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50900_59e21f26bb8286fc33be20ff5d67ed81.jpg
27 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50901_e63613b20ff376a2fc6a072ccd5de32c.jpg
28 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50902_c5932d959bc30a7b77dc9d98fca3f932.jpg
29 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz

50903_38fd17622a868a4d080d633edd3e6bbc.jpg
30 of 33

Foto: Página oficial artista

50904_44b5aced81d567d3dfcba0ed0b22c6df.jpg
31 of 33

Foto: Página oficial artista

50905_dc910d2fcbfdd2d8eafdcd4f5b24aa81.jpg
32 of 33

Foto: Página oficial artista

50906_8b65b8ceeaa994d3b38dd01ea4a68425.jpg
33 of 33

Foto: Bang Showbiz
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 02:46 PM
