Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / ¿Te perdiste algún detalle? Revive en fotos lo mejor de La Esclava Blanca

¿Te perdiste algún detalle? Revive en fotos lo mejor de La Esclava Blanca

La Esclava Blanca llegó a su fin y el público quedó encantado con su historia. Aquí te traemos los mejores momentos de la serie en fotografías.

146940_gal_es_80.jpg
1 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146939_gal_es_79.jpg
2 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146942_gal_es_82.jpg
3 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146941_gal_es_81.jpg
4 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146943_gal_es_83.jpg
5 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146944_gal_es_85.jpg
6 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146945_gal_es_86.jpg
7 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146946_gal_es_87.jpg
8 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146947_gal_es_88.jpg
9 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146948_gal_es_89.jpg
10 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146949_gal_es_90.jpg
11 of 21

Fotografo: Rami Ayerbe

146950_gal_es_91.jpg
12 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146951_gal_es_92.jpg
13 of 21

Fotografo: Rami Ayerbe

146952_gal_es_93.jpg
14 of 21

Fotografo: Rami Ayerbe

146953_gal_es_94.jpg
15 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146954_gal_es_95.jpg
16 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146955_gal_es_96.jpg
17 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146956_gal_es_97.jpg
18 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146957_gal_es_98.jpg
19 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146958_gal_es_99.jpg
20 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

146959_gal_es_100.jpg
21 of 21

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: abril 25, 2016 10:05 PM

La historia de Victoria Quintero y Nicolás Parreño cautivó a los colombianos. Suspenso, amor y mucha intriga fueron los ingredientes principales de esta serie.

Si te perdiste algún detalle, aquí te mostramos en imágenes sus mejores momentos. 

Mira aquí todo lo que ocurre detrás de cámaras durante las grabaciones de la serie

