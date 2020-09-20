Publicidad

The Suso's Show
20 de septiembre, 2020

El divertido y romántico reto de Jessi Uribe y Paola Jara - The Suso’s Show

Los artistas se le midieron a sostener una manzana con la frente mientras respondían preguntas de Suso y se daban besos sin dejarla caer. Suscríbete [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Síguenos en Google: http://bit.ly/2m5tNMp https://posts.google.com/share/kCZHcr1q Nuestras Redes Sociales: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caracoltv Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CaracolTV Pinterest: https://es.pinterest.com/caracoltv/

