Conoce las fotos más sensuales de Cemre Melis Cinar, la malvada actriz de Omer
La mujer, que interpreta a Melis y que también actuó en Elif, cuenta con una belleza muy admirada en redes sociales.
Cemre Melis Cinar es la actriz encargada de darle vida a la malvada Melis en ‘Omer, sueños robados’ , una producción turca de los mismos creadores de la inolvidable Elif, la cual ha tenido el mismo éxito y su trama ha cautivado a millones de colombianos en las tardes de Caracol Televisión.
Cemre también fue la actriz turca encargada de darle vida a Arzu , la malvada mujer que también le hizo la vida imposible a Elif.
Melis nació el 13 de mayo de 1991 Estambul, Turquía; aunque también tiene raíces rusas. Su vida como actriz inició en el año 2004.
Por supuesto, la sensualidad y el carácter de Melis en Omer han dividido los sentimientos de los televidentes, pues aunque tiene a muchos admiradores enamorados con su belleza, otros la odian por lo malvada que es con Meryem , Levent , Ulviye y hasta con el pequeño Omer .
