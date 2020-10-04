Publicidad

4 de octubre, 2020

Vientres de alquiler: mujeres cumplen el sueño de quienes no pueden engendrar - Los Informantes

La gestación subrogada es una práctica legal en Colombia. Sin embargo, aún es un tema tabú y estigmatizado. Los Informantes le hará abrir bien los ojos y ver más allá de la noticia. #LosInformantes #CaracolTelevisión Suscríbete a nuestro canal de YouTube http://bit.ly/2qh1Wrr Ingresa a https://www.caracoltv.com/los-informantes Síguenos en redes sociales: https://www.facebook.com/LosInformantesTV/ https://twitter.com/informantestv https://www.instagram.com/los_informantes/ Nuestra red de canales en YouTube: Noticias Caracol: http://bit.ly/2Jhc3oO Suscribirse Gol Caracol: http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU Suscribirse Shock: http://bit.ly/2CHNKzi Suscribirse Blu Radio: http://bit.ly/2CFF7Fo Suscribirse La Kalle: http://bit.ly/2JkgfEz Suscribirse Caracol Play: http://bit.ly/2SkyjlM Suscribirse El Espectador: http://bit.ly/2D4rkt7 Suscribirse

