La Red: Kika Child afirma que gracias a Rafael Uribe superó su adicción al alcohol - Caracol TV
Desde hace 32 años, la actriz era amiga del actor Rafael Uribe, quien murió el pasado 15 de septiembre. Hoy nos cuenta cómo este hombre la ayudó cuando más lo necesitó.
