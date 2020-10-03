Publicidad

La Red
|
3 de octubre, 2020

La Red: Kika Child afirma que gracias a Rafael Uribe superó su adicción al alcohol - Caracol TV

Desde hace 32 años, la actriz era amiga del actor Rafael Uribe, quien murió el pasado 15 de septiembre. Hoy nos cuenta cómo este hombre la ayudó cuando más lo necesitó. Suscríbete [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Síguenos en Google: http://bit.ly/2m5tNMp https://posts.google.com/share/kCZHcr1q Nuestras Redes Sociales: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caracoltv Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CaracolTV Pinterest: https://es.pinterest.com/caracoltv/

