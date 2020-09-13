La Red: Famosos que han optado por ser vegetarianos o veganos- Caracol TV
Varios han cambiado sus hábitos alimenticios y han optado por la proteína no animal. Bibiana Navas, James Vargas y Ángela Piedrahita cuentan sus casos.
