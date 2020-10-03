La Red: Acordeoneros que se destacan también por su sensualidad - Caracol TV
En el mundo del vallenato los acordeoneros últimamente se están robando el show, no solo por su talento, sino por su pinta. ¡Acá el top con los más churros!
